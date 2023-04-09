(Video) ‘Taking the mick?’ – Sky pundit speechless after Liverpool ace’s ‘terrible’ moment v Arsenal

Clinton Morrison was left speechless by a ‘terrible’ penalty from Mo Salah, with the Egyptian having missed his second spot-kick in a row.

In defence of the pundit, it was a from impeccable effort from the Egyptian King, though any suggestion that the forward should be taken off his penalty duties should be swiftly ignored in light of Liverpool’s struggles this season.

We certainly see it as more reflective of the current state of affairs at Anfield given how generally reliable our No.11 has been from the spot in seasons past.

It’s frustrating that such an event could have handed us all three points against the league leaders but a point earned should still be the message in the dressing room at full-time following a superb display in the second-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: