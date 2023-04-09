(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Klopp & Co were spotted doing pre-Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp and his squad were seen taking advantage of the nice weather in Liverpool with a pre-match stroll ahead of the top-flight meeting with Arsenal this afternoon.

The Merseysiders find themselves a whopping 29 points away from the Gunners – quite the turnaround in positions following their nearly historic campaign last term.

With top four almost fully out of sight, however, nothing short of the lion’s share of the spoils today will be required to keep those fragile hopes alive in the latter stages of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/CocacolaGARCIA: