(Video) Xhaka and Trent bump chests in face-off after Arsenal man throws an elbow

Granit Xhaka inspired a furious reaction from Trent Alexander-Arnold after appearing to attempt to leave an elbow on the Liverpool fullback in the first-half of action at Anfield.

The pair subsequently faced off before being broken apart by Ibrahima Konate, with referee Paul Tierney deciding to award both players with a yellow card.

We’re not quite sure that was the most appropriate call from the official, though the Englishman certainly has history for some rather bizarre decision-making when it comes to the officiating of our fixtures.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of NBC Sports and @crewlovers:

Alexander Arnold booked for this thrown elbow by Xhaka 😂 Obviously Harry Kane’s fault pic.twitter.com/9QOrrOU5NM — Caldo Sperone (@anxietyhealer) April 9, 2023