(Video) Ben White taunts Henderson after Salah’s missed penalty against Arsenal

When Mo Salah placed the ball on the Kop End penalty spot, most of the stadium expected that the net would soon be bulging but his effort instead rolled wide and that led to Arsenal celebrations – like the one we saw from Ben White.

As the defender ran to congratulate Aaron Ramsdale’s role in the miss, the England international appeared to shout something to Jordan Henderson.

Our No.14 immediately confronted the 25-year-old, who then had a quick change of heart and looked to apologise for his comments.

The moment had shades of the Takumi Minamino moment from last season’s first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, as the Gunners’ No.4 laughed in the Japanese international’s face – he clearly can’t control himself in these incidents.

You can watch Henderson and White clashing after the Salah pen (from 10:10) via Match of the Day 2 on the BBC iPlayer:

