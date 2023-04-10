(Video) Carragher brutally destroys Arsenal man’s role in Firmino’s late equaliser

Liverpool fans were delighted to see Bobby Firmino score what is likely to be one of his final Anfield goals, against a favourable foe in Arsenal but Jamie Carragher was quick to lament the role of one player in our goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Bootle-born pundit said: “I can’t get Zinchenko out of my head. The league title’s on the line, you’ve got to be more aggressive. That can’t happen.

“There’s got to be more intensity from Zinchenko”.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in nutmegging Oleksandr Zinchenko, before finding our No.9 on the back post, should not lost in this criticism of the Ukrainian defender though.

The reaction of the former Manchester City man following being subbed off not long after this moment, shows that he also knew that he had cost his side massively.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Zinchenko via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"The league title is on the line! It's almost like he's training!" Was Zinchenko at fault for Liverpool's equaliser? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1hXdF2t6GJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

