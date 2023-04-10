(Video) Carragher ‘glad’ but ‘angry’ with ‘idiotic’ Arsenal man in Anfield clash

Last season at Anfield, Mikel Arteta ignited the crowd and soon Liverpool were in the lead against Arsenal – in our latest meeting, Jamie Carragher commented on how the Gunners similarly shot themselves in the foot.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Bootle-born pundit spoke about Granit Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s on-field clash: “It sounds silly, I’m glad Xhaka did it… but I’m angry with Xhaka.

“I’m not an Arsenal fan, but if I was an Arsenal fan: ‘what are you doing doing that?!’ It’s absolutely daft. The game is in your hands and you get involved.

READ MORE: (Video) “He’s not improved at all” – Keane slams Liverpool man’s defensive stagnation

“Even the challenge, the arm, why do it? And now coming back, head-to-head with Trent, riles the crowd up. Absolutely idiotic from Xhaka to do that”.

It’s fair to say that our former defender wasn’t best pleased with the actions of the Swiss midfielder as, although he made the game more exciting, the 30-year-old provided our supporters an opportunity to get up for the game again.

Small moments like this can change games and, when at the business end of the season, they can also decide title races – something Mikel Arteta won’t be wanting to see again.

You can watch Carragher on the Xhaka and Alexander-Arnold clash via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"What are you DOING?! Absolutely IDIOTIC from Xhaka!" 😬@Carra23 on that Alexander-Arnold and Xhaka CLASH! pic.twitter.com/zE4sxJAQfD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime