Journalist claims one Liverpool transfer target ‘would make a massive difference’ at Anfield

Dean Jones has said that Jude Bellingham ‘would make a massive difference’ to Liverpool if the Reds manage to sign him this summer.

The 19-year-old has been incessantly linked with a move to Anfield in recent months, with CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs stating (via GIVEMESPORT) that the Borussia Dortmund star is the number one transfer target for Jurgen Klopp and FSG in 2023.

As per Paul Joyce for The Times recently, the teenager is reportedly understood to be keen on a move to Merseyside during the off-season, and one journalist believes it could be a game-changing deal if it comes off.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “A lot was made of the fact that Jude Bellingham could come in and transform Liverpool. I’m sure if he was to be signed, it would make a massive difference in the middle of the park.”

When comparing the England international’s statistics from 2022/23 to the Reds’ current midfield options, it’s easy to see why signing him could be a pivotal move if it comes to fruition.

Taking data from FBref, Bellingham comes out favourably for numerous metrics when placed alongside Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

The Dortmund star trumps the Liverpool quintet for goals, assists, xG, shots on target, shots per game, passes completed, shot- and goal-creating actions, tackles won, tackle success, interceptions made, successful dribbles and aerial duels won.

That’s a rather wide range of attributes where the 19-year-old could seemingly improve the Reds’ midfield if he comes to Anfield, and lends plenty of credence to Jones’ suggestion about this prospective transfer potentially making a ‘massive difference’ to Klopp’s team.

