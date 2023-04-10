‘They need at least…’ – Journalist outlines what Liverpool must do in summer transfer window

One journalist has said that Liverpool must make a minimum of four summer signings if they’re to get back to challenging for the Premier League title.

After several years of competing for – and sometimes winning – the biggest prizes in England and Europe, the Reds have endured a dismal 2022/23 campaign which sees them languish in eighth place in the top flight.

They sit 12 points off the top four with just nine matches remaining, making Champions League qualification a tall order, and Dean Jones has called on the club to get busy in the market over the summer if they want to revive to their previous glories under Jurgen Klopp.

When asked by GIVEMESPORT what Liverpool need if they’re to get back into a position to contend for major trophies, the journalist replied: “They need at least four signings.”

Reds fans will have their own views on the positions which need strengthening in the summer, and how many new faces are needed in each role.

The midfield looks set for a substantial overhaul, with four current options on course to depart during the off-season (Transfermarkt), while a new goalkeeper could also be sought with Adrian’s deal set to expire and Caoimhin Kelleher likely to depart.

There may also be new recruits defensively, with no natural alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold currently available as Calvin Ramsay is injured, and some of the squad’s central options coming in for criticism in recent months.

To that effect, the rumour mill has seen Liverpool linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Bart Verbruggen, Evan Ndicka, Kim Min-jae, Josko Gvardiol and more.

The Reds’ finishing position this season, and the prospective outgoing activity at Anfield, could go a long way towards determining how big a budget will be available to Klopp in the summer transfer window to strengthen the ranks sufficiently.

Encouragement has been offered in that regard, with James Pearce recently reporting that FSG plan to back the manager with ‘serious funds’ when the market reopens, which’ll be music to the ears of the club’s supporters.

