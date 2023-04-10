Bobby Firmino’s latest comments are bound to tug at Liverpool fans’ heartstrings

It’ll be an emotional day when Bobby Firmino pulls on a Liverpool shirt at Anfield for the final time, and his comments after Sunday’s thrilling draw against Arsenal are bound to tug at the heartstrings of Kopites everywhere.

The Brazilian confirmed last month (via LFC official website) that he’ll be moving on at the end of this season after eight years on Merseyside, having warmed the hearts of Reds supporters worldwide.

He netted a late equaliser against the Gunners yesterday, and he admitted his emotions were running high as his denouement at the club draws ever nearer.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, the 31-year-old said: “I won’t say much, because otherwise I’ll get emotional. Because it’s a beautiful legacy with a beautiful history, at such a big club.

“I’m very happy and grateful to God for everything we have built here. But it’s a new situation for me, I’ve never been through it.

“I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process. I’m working hard, always ready to help the team, and we’re together until the end. I want to finish well here with my teammates.”

Firmino’s goal against Arsenal was his 11th of the season and his 109th in a Liverpool shirt, a fine return from 359 Reds appearances (Transfermarkt).

It’s not just his goalscoring which has made him a fan favourite, though. He’s been a tremendous exponent of the false nine role on Merseyside, often sacrificing his penalty box potency for the benefit of the team while the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane arguably took more of the glory.

His flamboyant goal celebrations, frequent charity work and multilingualism to help new teammates settle in at the club (GOAL) also mark him out as someone whose presence has brought happiness to many inside Anfield and far beyond.

Get the tissues ready for his final Liverpool game in a few weeks’ time…

