‘It’s what you’d want…’ – Gary Neville praises ‘admirable’ Liverpool man over recent comments

Gary Neville has praised Jurgen Klopp for the ‘admirable’ manner in which he’s accepted sole responsibility for Liverpool’s disappointing season.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal, the German insisted in relation to the Reds’ decline from previous years: “I’m 100 per cent responsible for this rubbish and it’s really not cool.”

However, on analysis for the broadcaster after yesterday’s dramatic 2-2 draw at Anfield, the former Manchester United defender absolved the 55-year-old of blame, believing that the players must shoulder a lot of the responsibility.

Neville told Sky Sports (via TEAMtalk): “That’s admirable of him to stand up and say that as a manager. It’s what you’d want your manager to say… But I have to say, he must be looking at some of the things he’s seeing out there on the pitch and thinking what the hell are they doing?

“Some of it is the basics. I cannot believe some of the things I’m watching from some of the players. This is nothing to do with the coaching, nothing to do with Jurgen Klopp, he’s a great coach.

“He’s a great manager and he’s got brilliant performances out of Liverpool for the last five or six years.”

The pundit might get a lot of pleasure out of winding up our club and supporters, but he’s spot-on with his verdict that Klopp is a ‘great manager’.

The German has won almost every major trophy available to him during his time at Liverpool and masterminded some of the most extraordinary seasons in the Reds’ 131-year history, all while constantly striking the right note with the fan base.

He might be culpable of the occasional dubious tactical decision, substitution or team selection, but overall his reign at Anfield has been memorable and we’re blessed to have him.

As for Neville’s comments on those playing for the 55-year-old, there have certainly been far too many individual errors throughout the campaign, although many of this group have also been huge contributors to the success the club has enjoyed under Klopp.

Win, lose or draw, it’s a crucial component of any football team for players and management to take collective responsibility for their fortunes on the pitch.

