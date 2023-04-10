(Video) Guardiola comments on ‘weird’ Robertson elbow from linesman

Pep Guardiola would have been hoping that Liverpool could do his side a favour against Arsenal but the first questions the Manchester City boss was asked, was regarding the incident between Andy Robertson and Constantine Hatzidakis.

The Spaniard said: “I hear it but I didn’t see it. I was watching Bayern Munich and golf. I saw highlights afterwards, but didn’t discuss it and see it.

“They told me something happened, but I didn’t see the image so I cannot comment. But it’s weird, when people said to me it happened, I said, ‘Wow, it’s happened?'”.

It’s odd to think that the 52-year-old wasn’t watching a huge game in the title race but also that he still hadn’t seen the elbow incident yet.

It’s probably advisable to just not comment on moments such as this one, especially as an outsider, but you’d think he could come up with a better lie than that.

