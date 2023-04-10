(Video) The Times journalist says one man has some ‘explaining to do’ after Liverpool v Arsenal

One prominent journalist has said that assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has some ‘explaining to do’ after his altercation with Andy Robertson in Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal.

As the teams made their way towards the Anfield dressing rooms at half-time, the Reds left-back approached the official to have a few words, with the latter elbowing the 29-year-old in the face.

Both the FA and the PGMOL have said they’ll investigate the incident, which left the Scotland defender ‘absolutely apoplectic’, according to Sky Sports‘ Geoff Shreeves.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, The Times’ chief football writer Henry Winter said: “They’d had a few words. Robertson had disputed a decision earlier in the half, but when you look at the footage, it doesn’t look good for Hatzidakis, so he’s got a bit of explaining to do.

“The PGMOL appear to be putting out statements of apologies all the time now, and they may have another one in this. I’ve never seen like that.

“If it was player, he’d get a three-game ban, so he might have a little extended break if it’s proven that there was contact. He might’ve been just trying to shrug Robertson off, but it looks a little bit more than that to me.”

Winter was speaking impartially in his role as a journalist, so for him to suggest that Hatzidakis has a case to answer and could face a suspension is telling.

Fan footage shared on social media appears to show that there was definitely contact from the official on Robertson, who hadn’t made any on him, so the assistant referee could well be facing disciplinary action in forthcoming days.

You can see Winter’s comments on the incident below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: