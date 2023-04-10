(Video) Keane: “I nearly put my foot through the television” after Salah moment

Mo Salah is universally loved by Liverpool supporters but perhaps those of a Manchester United persuasion are less enamoured by our No.11, leading to Roy Keane making a shocking claim.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the Egyptian’s penalty miss against Bournemouth, the 51-year-old said: “Do you know he missed a penalty a few weeks ago at Bournemouth and I was really annoyed, I nearly put my foot through the television watching it because he was smiling five minutes after he missed it”.

It’s not like the Irishman to be a little over the top when it comes to his incredibly high standards of what he expects to see from players but there’s no way you can question the mentality and professionalism of the 30-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp suggested that the former Roma man may not be handed the next penalty for the Reds but it’s safe to assume that our ace marksman will be eager to prove everyone wrong – by confidently dispatching his next spot-kick opportunity.

