(Video) “He’s not improved at all” – Keane slams Liverpool man’s defensive stagnation

Liverpool supporters would have been happy to see that we could overturn a two-goal deficit at Anfield against Arsenal but our defensive frailties at the start of the match made it so hard, leading to Roy Keane sharing his thoughts on one defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 51-year-old said: “The bit that surprises me with Trent, we see him week-in, week-out and it’s as if he’s never played the position before.

“He’s an experienced player, played hundreds of games, won some big prizes, he’s an international player.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp on Alexander-Arnold’s ‘double six’ role against Arsenal

“When people move it quickly around him, it’s as if he’s never seen it before. He must face that every day in training, he faces it every time he plays a top-level football match

“He seems surprised every time someone has good movement against him. He’s not learnt at all over the past few years.

“That’s the bit that’s surprises me, he’s not improved at all defensively”.

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attacking play in his new ‘double six’ role but it’s fair to say that we do so often have issues coming from his side of the pitch.

You don’t win every trophy in the game as a right-back by being a bad defender but this is certainly an area that our No.66 needs to work on, in the coming months.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "It's as if he's never played the position before." 😅 Roy Keane on Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending pic.twitter.com/vCW84603Mi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 9, 2023

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime