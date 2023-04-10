(Video) Klopp on Alexander-Arnold’s ‘double six’ role against Arsenal

Anyone watching our game with Arsenal would have been very quick to spot that Trent Alexander-Arnold operated in a much more central role for Liverpool, whilst we were attacking in the match.

Speaking with the media after the clash with the Gunners, Jurgen Klopp discussed this positional move: “We did that before, where we put Trent inside. Today in the build-up, Trent played more inside. Double six, that’s how it is.

“We need to get used to it, obviously. I would say it is a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal.

“It opened up different opportunities for us. If you watch it back you will see that it will have to be learned when to use it. Hendo was not wide, stayed inside. Then we could really pass first pass down to Mo. Mo kept the ball really well today and we could go from there.

“I thought he did well. It was not the first time, but not for a while we executed it.”

It’s nice to see something that has clearly been worked on in training, coming to fruition on the pitch and against the league-leaders – opening up our No.66’s game.

It’ll be interesting to see how much this method may be tried out in the coming weeks and months and is something to certainly keep an eye on.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 8:13) via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

