Jurgen Klopp drops ‘really, really good news’ on one Liverpool player ahead of Leeds clash

Jurgen Klopp has shared some ‘really, really good news’ on one Liverpool player in the lead-up to the Reds’ next fixture.

The Merseysiders have had a busy start to April, playing Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in a frenetic nine-day period, with two draws and a defeat resulting from those games.

They now have a full week to prepare for the trip to Leeds United next Monday, and one man could be in line for a return to the fold that night.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after Sunday’s clash against the Gunners, Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool World): “Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training and available for the game [v Leeds] so these things are really, really good news.”

The Colombian’s return to action will be a hugely welcome sight for the Reds, with yesterday marking a full six months since he last featured (Transfermarkt).

He injured his knee in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in October and suffered a setback during the team’s training camp in Dubai during the World Cup break (Daily Mail), but has returned to training in recent days.

Diaz had begun the season in impressive fashion, scoring four goals and setting up another three in his first 12 games prior to his body blow at the Emirates Stadium (Transfermarkt).

His return will give Klopp greater scope to rotate between his starting forwards, with Liverpool facing six matches in 20 days, a run which starts with next week’s trip to Elland Road.

The comparatively long gap to that fixture will help the 26-year-old to build up his fitness even further and should boost his chances of at least making the bench against Leeds.

Once he’s back, let’s hope he can rediscover the form he’d been showing in the first few months of his Anfield career following his move to Merseyside in January of last year.

