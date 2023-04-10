(Video) Klopp’s nine-word response to whether Salah will take Liverpool’s next penalty

Mo Salah missed his second successive Liverpool penalty during our 2-2 draw with Arsenal and that immediately led to questions for Jurgen Klopp as to whether the Egyptian will take our next spot kick.

The 55-year-old spoke in front of the media and said: “That’s something we will talk about but not here”.

It sounds like it may be a really possibility that we see somebody else take the next chance we get from the spot, with Fabinho and James Milner already proving that they are rather capable in those pressure situations.

We do also have a squad of talented players in this department, as penalty shoot-out victories have shown the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also adept – maybe even Caoimhin Kelleher could be in with a chance!

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah’s penalties via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp on whether Mo Salah will retain penalty duties🎯 #LFC 🗣️"That is something we will talk about." pic.twitter.com/NmIgESXZG6 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 9, 2023

