(Video) “Trent wouldn’t be able to do that” – Neville rubishes Trent’s chances of becoming a midfielder

Jurgen Klopp admitted to playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the ‘double six’ role against Arsenal and that has led many to start discussing whether our No.66 could eventually become a midfielder, with Gary Neville sharing his thoughts.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the 48-year-old said: “If [Alexander-Arnold] was actually playing in midfield away from home in the Premier League and he was getting the ball popped into him, when he’s got his back to play, that’s a different ball game. Trent wouldn’t be able to do that honestly.

“I think you need to play hundreds of games as a kid in midfield the awareness looking over your shoulder… this idea that we all say he can play midfield. I’ve heard it about full backs before “if you can play wide, you can play a winger” no they can’t that’s why they’re full-backs”.

It’s safe to say then that the former Manchester United full-back doesn’t think there’s a career in the middle of the pitch for the Scouser in our team.

Jurgen Klopp has never hinted that he has a long-term plan of playing the right-back in a more advanced central position but this won’t stop the discussions around his possible ‘new role’ – nor will it stop the criticism of the 24-year-old.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 4:42) via Sky Sports Premier League on Twitter:

