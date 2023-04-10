‘Important days are coming…’ – Reliable journo shares big claim in Liverpool’s Bellingham pursuit

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that ‘important days are coming’ as regards Jude Bellingham’s future, amid the midfielder’s ongoing links with Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is the Reds’ primary transfer target this summer, according to a recent claim to GIVEMESPORT by CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, while Paul Joyce has reported in The Times that the teenager is believed to be keen on a move to Anfield.

The Italian reporter, who’s renowned as one of the most reliable sources of football transfer news, has now shed some new light on the England star’s immediate future.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Liverpool will try until the end, we had reports of Liverpool almost out of the race for Bellingham. But what I can tell you is that Liverpool will insist until the end because they know it’s up to the player, he has to decide. And so Liverpool are still in the race.

“The race is open, but from what I understand, Jude Bellingham will now enter into important days to make his decision.

“He’s going to speak to his family of course to his father Mark, who’s taking care of the negotiation, then there will be a discussion also between Borussia Dortmund and Bellingham side to decide about the future.

“Important days are coming internally in Bellingham’s camp, so into his family, to make a final decision on the future project he wants to pick.

“This is a really important part of the story for Jude Bellingham, so get ready because April could be a really important month to understand more about Jude Bellingham’s future.”

This update from Romano corresponds with what he told CaughtOffside over the weekend, stating that the Dortmund midfielder is ‘in constant conversation with his family’ as he seeks to ‘clarify his future as soon as possible’, with a decision potentially being made by the end of April.

With another few weeks to go until the transfer window opens, the discourse over Bellingham’s next move looks set to continue apace for some time yet, although the Italian’s recent claims hint that this particular rumour may be accelerating.

It’s encouraging to hear that Liverpool are likely to persist with their pursuit of the 19-year-old, as it’d be a real shame after months of ongoing speculation for the Reds to meekly drop out of contention now.

We’ve already discussed on these pages how he could enhance Jurgen Klopp’s midfield if he does come to Anfield, so it’s only right that FSG should remain determined to try and make it happen.

Judging by Romano’s correspondence, the next three weeks or so could yield some significant developments in the chase for Bellingham.

You can see the journalist’s update in full below, via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube: