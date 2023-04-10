(Video) Thiago’s outrageous pass that nearly paved the way for a Liverpool winner

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a dramatic 2-2 draw and many of our supporters were not just happy to see the Reds overturn a two-goal deficit but also delighted with the return of Thiago Alcantara.

Our No.6 was straight back to his classy self and moments before Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a fine save on Mo Salah’s goal-bound effort, the Spanish international whipped out the party tricks.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher ‘glad’ but ‘angry’ with ‘idiotic’ Arsenal man in Anfield clash

The 31-year-old tried an audacious pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold and managed to bamboozle both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, at the same time.

It’s great to see the former Barcelona man back and pulling the strings in the middle, as we try to build on a strong performance against the league-leaders.

You can watch Thiago’s brilliant pass (from 13:26) via Match of the Day 2 on the BBC iPlayer – or via @acqav on Twitter:

No look pass ❌

Thiago pass ✅ pic.twitter.com/O6sv8oGyoQ — ُ (@acqav) April 9, 2023

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime