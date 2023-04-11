(Video) Anfield bouncing to the sound of ‘Si Senor’ after Firmino’s late equaliser

Bobby Firmino is nothing short of a Kop icon and to hear the supporters sing his name is always special but when it comes after a late equaliser for the Reds, that makes it even better.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, the atmosphere inside the ground after the Brazilian’s goal can really be felt.

With George Sephton being heard saying: “The goalscorer for Liverpool is No.9, Bobby Firmino” and then the deafening rendition of Si Señor that follows – it’s something special to behold.

As there are now just nine games remaining of the 31-year-old’s career with the Reds, let’s hope for a few more special moments like that one.

You can watch the atmosphere after Firmino’s goal (from 7:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

