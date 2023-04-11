BBC pundit has ‘never seen’ £180k-p/w Liverpool man do what he did against Arsenal

Liverpool supporters may have been expecting the worst when we saw Arsenal secure a two-goal lead on Easter Sunday but the Reds showed signs of their former selves, as we battled back for a well earned draw.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton spoke about one thing he wasn’t used to seeing though: “I’ve never seen Trent Alexander-Arnold fired up like he was, and emotional.

“He’s taken a bit of flak this season for the defensive aspects of the game, I’ve never seen him fired up like that.

“He was rousing the crowd up, and really pumped up, it fed through the stadium. The crowd really got stuck in and their message to the players was you have to fight.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold will know better than most players within our dressing room that losing at Anfield is something that we take great pride in ensuring doesn’t happen too often.

Our No.66 helped ignite the crowd with his reaction to Granit Xhaka barging him in the back and, although it’s never advisable to react to an opposition player, did well to do so in a manner that didn’t see him sent off.

The man reportedly on £180,000-per-week (via Capology) then rode that wave of adrenaline but channeled it into ensuring that he was helping his team offensively, rather than receiving another yellow card, showed great control of his emotions and of course the talent that we all knew was present.

It’s no secret that the West Derby-born defender has aspirations of captaining his boyhood club in the future and more displays of leadership like that, will do him no harm in pursuit of that dream.

