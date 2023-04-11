(Video) “Can’t defend to save his life” – Ex-Red’s brutal assessment of £200k-p/w Liverpool man

Liverpool supporters are still patiently awaiting the day that we have a full complement of players available to us but one returning star against Arsenal has had one aspect of his game slated, by a former Red.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Steve Nicol said: “Thiago is never fit and can’t defend to save his life.”

The 61-year-old is never shy in making these bold statements and this put down of Thiago Alcantara came alongside criticism for Naby Keita, with the claim being that both transfers haven’t worked out for Jurgen Klopp.

The man on a reported £200,000-per-week (via Capology) is not perhaps famed for his defensive ability but most of our supporters would have been initially impressed with the amount of tackles and aerial duels the Spanish international wins, although it’s hard to argue against his injury record.

You can watch Nicol’s comments on Thiago via Highbury Squad on YouTube:

