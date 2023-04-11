(Video) Gakpo again goes against Klopp’s wishes with pre-match moment

Anfield is a place crammed full of history and Jurgen Klopp, like many managers before him, has tried to stamp his authority on the stadium by implementing several rules.

Speaking in 2016 (via the Liverpool Echo), Jurgen Klopp said: “I’ve told my players not to touch the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until they win something”.

READ MORE: ‘Until the end’ – Firmino’s emotional message to Liverpool fans after crucial Arsenal goal

However, much like he did ahead of the Merseyside derby, Cody Gakpo can be seen touching the famous sign on his way out to play against Arsenal.

Whether this is a loosening of the rules or a lack of awareness from the Dutchman, it will be interesting to see whether he keeps up his own ritual – despite the wishes of the boss.

You can watch Gakpo touching the sign (from 4:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime