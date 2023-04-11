Reliable journo can ‘confirm’ huge Jude Bellingham news coming out of Liverpool

Jude Bellingham’s future destination has been a source of great interest, to say the least, for a multitude of parties – no more so than Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City; the three clubs deemed to have the highest chance of landing the Englishman this summer.

Now confirming an earlier report from our sister site, CaughtOffside, which had stated that the Reds had submitted an opening bid of £84m for Borussia Dortmund to mull over, Jan Aage Fjortoft tweeted that ‘the roulette is open’.

Re: Jude Bellingham Just to confirm the report earlier today. Liverpool have sent an offer to Dortmund! The roulette is open — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) April 11, 2023

We’re unlikely to learn of BVB’s response today, though it’s an exciting show of intention from the Reds despite enduring one of their (if not the) worst seasons to date under Jurgen Klopp.

READ MORE: (Video) “Can’t defend to save his life” – Ex-Red’s brutal assessment of £200k-p/w Liverpool man

Whether Signal Iduna Park dwelling outfit will feel inclined to accept an offer well below the expected valuation of £130m is unclear – though we’d venture that we’ll be asked to submit an improved offer once news trickles back down.

Hopefully, it’s an indication of FSG’s intention to back the manager this summer – no matter what.

Indeed, if we do finish outside the Champions League spots, as is currently projected based on recent form, we can ill afford to have another frugal summer in the name of persisting with our sustainable transfer policy.

Liverpool need a show of force come the end of the season, and what better way to kick things off than with arguably Europe’s premier young talent?

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime