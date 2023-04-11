(Video) Klopp hilariously shows Konate how he should have scored against Arsenal

It was a game of huge moments and several big chances for Liverpool but few were handed a greater opportunity to put the Reds into the lead against Arsenal, than Ibou Konate.

The effort that our defender tried to throw his midriff at, in order to fire the ball goalwards, was ultimately saved by Aaron Ramsdale and was a huge part of the reason that the game ended 2-2.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Jurgen Klopp can be seen confronting the Frenchman after the match and acting out the powerful header he would have deployed.

The smirk from our young defender again shows the master motivator that our boss is as, despite a clear amount of disappointment still etched on his face, our No.5 was clearly eased by such a simple gesture.

You can watch the interaction between Klopp and Konate (from 9:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

