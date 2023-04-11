Liverpool ‘willing to meet’ valuation for ‘amazing’ Premier League midfielder – report

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer of transfer activity and there are likely going to be many names mentioned, as Jurgen Klopp narrows down his search for the perfect player in his team.

As reported by TeamTalk, it seems like we may be ready to make a move for one man: ‘[Brighton have a] £70m valuation on [Alexis Mac Allister]. However, reports claim that is a price Liverpool are willing to meet.

‘And now reports in the Spanish media claim officials from Liverpool have deepened their negotiations to lure Mac Allister to Anfield’.

READ MORE: (Video) “Can’t defend to save his life” – Ex-Red’s brutal assessment of £200k-p/w Liverpool man

Alexis Mac Allister is certainly a talented player, one who has also been heavily compared with Gini Wijnaldum, and to be able to secure the services of such a player would be a huge boost to our squad.

The World Cup winner was described as ‘an amazing player’ by Brighton teammate Evan Ferguson (via BBC Sport) and he is likely to be wanted by many clubs, if this reported fee of £70 million is correct.

Despite the Reds likely only having the war chest large enough to capture one marquee signing, the Argentine could perhaps be a viable alternative to a Jude Bellingham – if we can’t secure the services of the 19-year-old.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner all leaving the club – we will need to bring several new bodies into the team and so there will be a need for serious money to be invested.

A player with major international and Premier League experience, who is only 24-years-old and available for a competitive price, all means that this could a realistic deal – if the reported fee is correct.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime