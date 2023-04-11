‘Until the end’ – Firmino’s emotional message to Liverpool fans after crucial Arsenal goal

Liverpool fans will be very aware that Bobby Firmino is set to depart the club this summer, as his current contract comes to an end and now we have some of the first comments from the man himself – since this decision was made.

Speaking after scoring his late equaliser against Arsenal, the 31-year-old said: “I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process of leaving. I will do my best for Liverpool until the end”.

It’s certainly no secret that religion is very important to our No.9 and it’s clear that this strong belief has aided both his decision to depart and to be able to have the mental strength to remain professional, at a very emotional time.

Being brought to the club by Brendan Rodgers is enough of a fact to show how long the Brazilian has been at Anfield and when we see his final game in a red shirt, it’s going to be a huge expression of the love we all have for our forward.

But with nine games remaining of this season, the former Hoffenheim man has plenty of time on his hands to make sure this is the perfect send off and scoring goals like the one against the Gunners – will certainly help.

Let’s hope we have several opportunities to show our evident mutual appreciation for each other and a fair few more renditions of Si Señor.

You can view Firmino’s comments via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Roberto Firmino confirms: “I’ve been praying a lot for God to keep me and help me in this process of leaving. I will do my best for Liverpool until the end” 🔴 #LFC Firmino has already been approached by two clubs. No decision made yet. pic.twitter.com/A2Pg7iw213 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2023

