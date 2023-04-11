(Video) Van Dijk spotted playing football in Liverpool city centre

Virgil van Dijk will be mentally and physically preparing for our upcoming Monday evening fixture against Leeds United but he was spotted by some eagle eyed supporters enjoying a kick-about in Liverpool’s city centre.

Clearly taking part in a ‘McDonalds Fun Football’ event, our No.4 could be seen interacting with the youngsters that were present in what is sure to be an unforgettable moment for them.

The Dutchman has such a busy schedule but seeing him giving time back to the community and whilst the kids are off school, shows the level of compassion the big man has.

You can watch the video of van Dijk via Reddit user u/lfclockers7:

