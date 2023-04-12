(Video) ‘Punched’ – Ex-Liverpool star gave teammate a bloody lip in post-match fracas

Bayern Munich suffered a heavy 3-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad yesterday and it appears that tempers flared between members of Thomas Tuchel’s squad following the game.

Sky Sports are claiming that Leroy Sane was left with a bloodied lip after being ‘punched’ by ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane with their teammates needing to rush in to separate the pair in the dressing room.

READ MORE: Xherdan Shaqiri makes Jurgen Klopp admission as he reflects on ‘amazing’ Liverpool career

The Bundesliga outfit are yet to comment on the incident but the report adds that our former No. 10 made his own way home from the airport after landing in Germany while ex-City man Sane took the team bus.

It’s rather surprising to hear such a story especially with Mane appearing to be such a calm and gentle figure during his time at Anfield.

Bayern will need a huge performance in the return leg at the Allianz Arena next week if they’re to overturn the three-goal deficit and an incident such as this one is exactly what Tuchel doesn’t need.

Check Sky Sports News’ reporting of the incident below via their official Twitter account:

BREAKING: Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after yesterday’s Champions League defeat at Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/diUYAnBiDF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 12, 2023

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime