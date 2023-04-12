‘He would bite Liverpool’s arm off’ – Ex-Red believes 23 y/o PL star would jump at the chance to move to Anfield

Glen Johnson believes Conor Gallagher would jump at the chance to sign for Liverpool.

After impressing while on loan at Crystal Palace last season, the Chelsea midfielder has struggled for regular game time this term and it’s believed that Jurgen Klopp has identified the 23-year-old as a ‘strong target’ as he seeks to rebuild his Reds squad this summer.

Johnson, who played for both Chelsea and Liverpool during his career, believes the England international may be growing frustrated by the lack of game time he’s receiving at Stamford Bridge.

“He certainly has potential and he has a lot to learn,” the 38-year-old told Betfred (as quoted by Metro).

“He’s capable of eventually being good enough to play for Liverpool, but I don’t think he’s quite there yet. He can certainly kick on under a good manager and you can understand why Liverpool are in the market for him.

“He’s not getting a lot of game time for Chelsea and he’s going to want to go and play, so Liverpool may be able to get him for relatively cheap.

“I think he would bite Liverpool’s arm off to get that opportunity if I’m being honest.”

After registering eight goals and three assists in 34 league appearances for Palace last season, the Epsom-born talent has just one goal and one assist this time around.

With his current deal with the Blues running until the summer of 2025, Gallagher may very well believe he still has a future at the club but if Liverpool come calling in the summer he may find it hard to turn down a move to Anfield.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has already spent £600m on attempting to strengthen the squad this season and it means that the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix have often been selected ahead of the dynamic midfielder.

Since the return of domestic football since the Qatar World Cup, the Chelsea No. 23 has started just five games (across all competitions) and may now see his long term future away from Stamford Bridge.

