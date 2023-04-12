Fabrizio Romano appears to debunk major Jude Bellingham story as Liverpool u-turn explained

It appears possible that Liverpool may have never submitted a bid in the first place for Jude Bellingham after Fabrizio Romano suggested it wouldn’t make sense for the Reds to do so without having first reached an agreement with the player.

The Merseysiders have since officially withdrawn from the race, it is now understood, following media-wide agreement from all relevant journalists with connections to the club.

“I’m not aware of any official bid having taken place for Jude Bellingham, also because I know nothing has been agreed yet with the player, so it would make no sense to submit an official proposal,” the Italian exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside. “For sure Liverpool have been on it for a long time but now they feel the package worth more than £120-125m plus salary and commission is way too high as they need to invest in many players.”

The Reds will instead set their sights on alternative targets, with it being concurred that Mason Mount remains one of several avenues the club is still keen to explore this summer.

Given that we must have surely been aware that Borussia Dortmund weren’t going to budge on their high valuation of the 19-year-old – as is most certainly their right – it beggars belief that both the club and ownership have suddenly come to the conclusion that Bellingham is too expensive.

In which case, if it was understood clearly at the time that we weren’t going to get a cut-price deal – as it surely must have whilst Real Madrid and Manchester City were in the mix – we have to ask why alternative targets weren’t pursued sooner.

We’ve got a lot of work to do this summer, especially with the spotlight now firmly on FSG following this latest spectacular u-turn.

