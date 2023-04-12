Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool ‘will 100%’ do one thing in the summer window

News that Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Jude Bellingham the minute a significant financial obstacle presented itself has gone down with the Anfield faithful as poorly as one might expect.

There may be some hope for the future yet, however, at least as far as salvaging the summer window is concerned, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that the club ‘will 100% sign 2/3 midfielders’.

Liverpool see Jude Bellingham deal as ‘too expensive’ due to £130m fee, huge salary over 6 years and commission 🔴 Real Madrid & Manchester City, in the race — Man United situation depends on club sale. Liverpool will 100% sign 2/3 midfielders. 🎥 https://t.co/lf8lGl2B7d pic.twitter.com/nqBtZgDCAy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 12, 2023

It’s not exactly clear just how far the Merseysiders’ budget will stretch at this current point, though it’s undeniable that some serious work will have to be conducted at the end of the season to assure fans in terms of the Premier League outfit moving in the right direction.

Mason Mount would represent one likely candidate to take part in a midfield overhaul – even despite the return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea in a caretaker capacity.

But there will need to be real quality coming in alongside the Englishman. Sitting outside the top four spots and being unlikely to secure Champions League football next term, it’s clear that we can’t be putting our faith in long-term projects to arrest the sharp descent.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister, to name a few, would perhaps tick that box, though none will come cheaply.

