Constantine Hatzidakis breaks silence with 19 words after Robertson elbow incident

Constantine Hatzidakis has spoken out after a widely televised incident that saw him appear to elbow Andy Robertson on the stroke of half-time.

The 38-year-old is awaiting the results of an investigation from PGMOL and it’s understood that Liverpool will also be consulted for their viewpoint on the matter.

“Whatever happens, happens,” the official was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail (via TalkSPORT). “There is nothing more I can say at the moment. I can’t talk about what happened.”

The Scot had angrily approached the linesman during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal and appeared to lay a hand on the Englishman, though it’s fair to say that the response was far from equal.

Whilst we’re in full support of referees being given the respect and physical barrier they deserve, it’s hard to fathom how multiple members of the refereeing community have tried to shift the blame squarely onto our fullback’s shoulders.

One might wonder what the reaction would had it been Robertson who had elbowed an official and likely quite rightly venture that few in the playing community would have been so forgiving.

