Liverpool star ‘can do some serious damage’ if Jurgen Klopp changes his position – Darren Bent

Darren Bent has urged Jurgen Klopp to trial Trent Alexander-Arnold in a more central role further upfield.

The Liverpool full-back has often been criticised for his defensive performances this term but was deployed in a midfield role against Arsenal on Sunday while the Reds were in possession of the ball – a similar role to the one that John Stones has adopted under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City recently.

Our No. 66’s passing ability is something that sets him apart from other full-backs and Bent believes that trait could help the England international flourish in a new role for Klopp’s side.

He told talkSPORT: “When you look at John Stones in that inverted full-back role, he’s so good at it.

“But can you imagine Trent in that type of position? With his range of passing?”

Co-host Andy Goldstein stated: “That’s where he needs to go so his defensive duties are less.”

To which Bent replied by saying: “If you could get him – and to be fair Klopp tried it a little bit against Arsenal in the first half – but you could tell that it was new to him.

“But his range of passing Trent, I think as a standard full-back, right-back, he’s always going to have those defensive problems.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Punched’ – Ex-Liverpool star gave teammate a bloody lip in post-match fracas

“But if you play him in that inverted full-back role with his range of passing, and his technique, he can do some serious damage.

“As for John Stones, he is playing really well.”

Alexander-Arnold had one of his best games for a long while against the Gunners at the weekend.

He played a huge role in Bobby Firmino’s late equaliser after he nutmegged Oleksandr Zinchenko and then put the ball on a plate for our No. 9.

The 24-year-old was a central midfielder during his days progressing through Liverpool’s Academy and you can see that he’s strong dribbler and has a great eye for a pass – imperative traits for someone operating in the middle of the park.

Although we have nine Premier League games remaining this term to try and reduce the 12-point gap between ourselves and the top four, it’s looking unlikely that we will qualify for next season’s Champions League so Klopp may feel that now is the perfect time for him to trial some new tactics and to see how the Scouser fares in a different role.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime