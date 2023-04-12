Xherdan Shaqiri makes Jurgen Klopp admission as he reflects on ‘amazing’ Liverpool career

Xherdan Shaqiri has expressed his support for Jurgen Klopp despite Liverpool’s struggles this season and has tipped his former side to be ‘busy in the transfer market’ this summer.

The Reds have been consistently inconsistent this term and currently find themselves 12 points adrift of the top four, something that will be of huge concern to the former Bayern Munich man who believes qualifying for next season’s Champions League is ‘crucial’ if Liverpool are to attract top players to Anfield ahead of next season.

“I believe in Jurgen. I hope he stays as long as possible,” Shaqiri told the Guardian (as quoted by This Is Anfield).

“He’s a big win for the club.

“I think they’re going to be busy in the transfer market [this summer]. But I think it is crucial they make the Champions League so that they can get the players they want.”

READ MORE: Thiago Alcantara explains why he’s ‘jealous’ of one Liverpool teammate

Klopp is wanting to overhaul the squad this summer and although Jude Bellingham has been long linked with a move to L4, it’s now believed that our German tactician is ready to focus his attention on other midfield targets.

Our squad is still stacked with a huge amount of talent but many of those have struggled to perform at their best and our current league position shows exactly that.

If we can complete some decent business this summer then there’s no reason why we won’t be competing on all four fronts again next season.

Shaqiri was a part of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League in 2019, after defeating Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the semi final, and then the Premier League the following year and he’s admitted his ‘pride’ at being a part of such a memorable chapter for the club.

“I will always look back with a lot of pride. I think what we achieved is amazing,” he admitted.

“Who will ever forget what we did that night [against Barcelona].”

The Swiss International is currently plying his trade in MLS for Chicago Fire and we wish him all the best for the future.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime