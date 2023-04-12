Thiago Alcantara explains why he’s ‘jealous’ of one Liverpool teammate

Thiago Alcantara has admitted that he’s ‘jealous’ of Darwin Nunez and the pace that the Uruguayan possesses.

The Spaniard returned from a hip injury during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday and he’ll now be looking to help Jurgen Klopp’s side finish the campaign strongly.

Our No. 6 has become recognised as one of the best midfielders in the world during his career and although many are blown away by his ability, that doesn’t mean the 32-year-old isn’t envious of others.

“When you are into the game, when you are living the game, you just react,” Thiago told Walk On magazine (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “You cannot think too much, but running is not my thing. My thing is about making the team play slow or fast when we have to.

“For the best players in the world – and I don’t have this – it is about trying to score 40 goals a season. I say to Darwin (Nunez), I never have had the feeling in my life to shoot the ball 30 metres in front of me and say I will win this race to get it. I feel jealous sometimes of that, for sure. But this is life, we always want what we don’t have.”

READ MORE: ‘He would bite Liverpool’s arm off’ – Ex-Red believes 23 y/o PL star would jump at the chance to move to Anfield

Thiago really is a unique player and there’s no doubting that Liverpool are a better side when he’s in the starting XI.

His ability to control the tempo of the game from the middle of the park while not really breaking a sweat is something that sets him apart from other midfielders.

When you consider the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s midfields has often been made up of players full of legs and energy, the signing of the Spain international from Bayern Munich in 2020 may have raised a few eyebrows, but the ex-Barcelona man has brought calmness and composure to our midfield.

He has struggled with injuries since his move from the Bundesliga but if we can keep him fit next term, and add some fresh faces to the squad, there’s no reason why we can’t once again be as competitive as possible on all four fronts.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime