What FSG have told Klopp after Jude Bellingham u-turn

Jurgen Klopp is said to be on board with the decision to move away from Jude Bellingham and help Liverpool focus on alternative targets in the name of securing quantity as well as quality this summer.

FSG are understood to have informed the Reds boss that the club’s resources ‘should be spread elsewhere’ following a supremely challenging campaign, as has been reported by Andy Hunter at the Guardian.

To be 12 points behind Newcastle and Manchester United (in third and four respectively owing to the former’s superior goal difference) with less than 10 games to go in the Premier League would have been absolutely unthinkable for the hierarchy after the glorious highs of 2021/22.

Still, this is the position we find ourselves now in with the season having exposed just how deep the rot has sunk into the midfield department.

Stefan Bajcetic has been a shining light following his promotion, though there remains much in the way of work to be done following the sharp decline of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Thiago’s well-documented injury concerns and the impending exits of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Klopp is understood to want a minimum of two midfielders coming in through the AXA training centre doors this summer to kick some life back into his beleaguered midfield.

At this rate, however, three midfielders looks a far safer requirement judging by the current circumstances – a realistic request if it indeed turns out that we’ve abandoned all hope of landing Bellingham.

