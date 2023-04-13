Bayern Munich statement confirms Mane suspended after Sane bust-up; contract could be terminated

Sadio Mane has been suspended by Bayern Munich following his bust-up with Leroy Sane after Tuesday night’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Senegal forward, who left Liverpool for the Bundesliga giants in the summer, has struggled to settle at the Allianz Arena and Bayern are now considering whether to terminate his contract – that’s according to the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old signed a deal with the German outfit until the summer of 2025 but with Tuesday night’s incident reportedly shocking members of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, it’s now looking somewhat unlikely that he’ll remain at the club beyond the summer.

“Sadio Mané, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,” an official statement from Bayern said (as quoted by Daily Mail).

“The reason is misconduct by Mané after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mané will receive a fine.”

Despite being the wrong side of 30 Mane would not be short of suitors if he was to leave Bayern after just one year.

He was an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side last season as the Reds went to within touching distance of completing a glorious quadruple and his departure from Anfield came as a surprise to many Kopites.

It’ll be interesting to see if our German tactician is interested in bringing the Senegal international back to Merseyside if the opportunity arises – this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

