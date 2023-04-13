(Video) Micah Richards can’t watch as Carra savages CBS co-pundit with hilarious footage

Jamie Carragher embarrassed Micah Richards live on air while covering last night’s Champions League actions for CBS Sports.

The Scouser was joined by the former Manchester City defender as well as fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Alessandro Del Piero in the studio to cover Chelsea’s trip to Real Madrid and AC Milan’s clash with Napoli in Europe’s premier competition.

Our former No. 23 was keen to remind Richards that he had actually faced Del Piero during his career when City clashed with Juventus in the group stages of the Europa League 13 years ago.

During the Sky Blues’ visit to Turin in December of 2010, Richards was captaining his side and was almost put on his backside by the Italian in the build up to the opening goal of the game – something that Carragher was keen to remind his Sky Sports colleague about.

The 34-year-old was clearly full of embarrassment as he struggled to watch the footage as the rest of the studio chuckled away.

Check the hilarious clip below via @Carra23 on Twitter: