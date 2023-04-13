Ex-Red explains what he’d ‘prefer’ Liverpool to do this summer instead of ‘illogical’ move for Jude Bellingham

Danny Murphy has claimed that it would be ‘illogical’ for Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham this summer and has instead explained that the Reds can sign two proven Premier League talents for the same price as the Borussia Dortmund star.

Jurgen Klopp had initially made the teenager his ‘priority’ transfer target this summer but recent reports have suggested that the German tactician has turned his attentions elsewhere with his side needing numerous reinforcements after a dismal campaign thus far.

Liverpool currently find themselves 12 points adrift of the top four with just nine Premier League games remaining and ex-Red Murphy has explained he’d like to see his former side sign ‘two or three’ players rather than splashing more than £100m on a single signing.

“(Signing Bellingham) would seem illogical really. It’s not how they tend to do things really; go out and buy a superstar for over £100 million,” Murphy told talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC).

“They’ve got to improve and got to try and bring in better than they’ve got.

“I would prefer to see two or three come in for the price of one, if the ‘one’ is going to cost £120 – £130 million. There are lots of terrific players. And if your recruitment is good – if you know what you need and want – you can go and get it.

READ MORE: ‘I’m told’ – Journo shares interesting Liverpool transfer update that will impact Trent Alexander-Arnold

“If you’re talking £130 million, could you get Mason Mount and Declan Rice for that? Two for the price of one? I think you’d get them two for £100 – £120 million.

“I’m not saying Rice or Mount is better than Bellingham. But you’ve got two players who play different roles, and you’ve spent the same money.”

Murphy’s comments are certainly understandable but it’s rather surprising to hear that Liverpool are wiling to end their pursuit of Bellingham due to the finances required to complete a deal.

It’s not exactly breaking news that Dortmund will demand a lot of money for the dynamic midfielder and after not signing a midfielder last summer and putting all of our eggs in one basket it’s now disappointing to hear that the signing of the Birmingham City Academy graduate is looking unlikely.

The Anfield outfit have struggled more than anyone would’ve predicted this season so a major overhaul is needed this summer to ensure we’re competing on all four fronts against next term.

Declan Rice has showed his class for both club and country for a number of seasons now and he would bring a lot of composure to our midfield.

Mason Mount, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with a move to L4 and is a player full of energy who could very well thrive under the watchful eyes of Klopp and Co.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime