‘No further action’ to be taken against Constantine Hatzidakis despite elbow on Andy Robertson – Paul Joyce

No further action will be taken against Constantine Hatzidakis after he elbowed Andy Robertson during half time of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

The linesman struck our No. 26 with his elbow while attempting to shrug the Scotsman off during a debate moments after the whistle had sounded for half time.

The FA had been investigating the incident since but have recently confirmed that Hatzidakis will go unpunished.

“FA to take no further action after reviewing all of the evidence in relation to the incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis,” The Times’ Paul Joyce wrote on his Twitter.

READ MORE: ‘I couldn’t believe what I was watching’ – Callum Wilson weighs in on Hatzidakis’ elbow on Robertson

It really is a bemusing outcome.

For an official to strike a player with his elbow and to go unpunished really is remarkable – can you imagine the uproar if it was the other way round?

The official has also released a statement (as quoted by Joyce on Twitter) which reveals he has been in direct contact with Robertson and he’s apologised to the Scotland captain.

“I have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation,” he said. “It was not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.”

Check Joyce’s tweets below via Twitter:

FA to take no further action after reviewing all of the evidence in relation to the incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) April 13, 2023

Constantine Hatzidakis: “I have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation. It was not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised." — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) April 13, 2023

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime