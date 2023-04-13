‘I’m told’ – Journo shares interesting Liverpool transfer update that will impact Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are planning to sign a new right back this summer to offer competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold rather than to replace him in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, that’s according to journalist Dean Jones.

Ever since making his Reds debut back in 2016 the Scouser has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world but with the Merseysiders struggling for consistency this term the 24-year-old’s defensive ability has often been criticised.

There have been calls for the England international to be deployed in a central midfield role, like he was during the second half of Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, and that could be something we see happening more often if a new right back is signed this summer.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m told they are looking more for competition for Alexander-Arnold than a direct replacement. That makes sense at this stage.

“It would be difficult for him to take if they were to go and spend £50m on a right-back instead of somewhere between £20m and £30m.

“It’s a tough moment for them, but the only way to get Alexander-Arnold to step it up a gear is if he has that level of competition.”

Klopp’s main priority during the summer window is to strengthen his options in midfield but if the opportunity arises to sign a quality right back at a decent price then that is something we should definitely do.

Alexander-Arnold gets a lot more criticism than he deserves but it’s understandable as to why our German tactician would be looking to add reinforcements in his position.

His passing and crossing ability is unmatched but he’s often caught out when he comes up against tricky wingers.

Our No. 66 was a central midfielder during his days in the club’s Academy so it’ll be interesting to see if he returns to that position in the near future.

