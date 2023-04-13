Reliable journo confirms Klopp ‘will attempt to’ snag unsettled Real Madrid midfielder this summer

Liverpool could still land former top target Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, with Jurgen Klopp tipped to ‘resurrect his interest’ in the Frenchman should Real Madrid be open to a bid.

This comes courtesy of an update from David Maddock at the Mirror following the disappointing u-turn in the Reds’ pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Just whether Los Blancos will sanction such a deal remains to be seen, of course, given the rarity of the occasion in which the Spaniards are genuinely prepared to release genuine quality to a direct European rival.

That being said, it’s worth noting that the player’s minutes have been far from consistent since the 3-1 win over Barcelona in La Liga, with only two rounds of 90-minute outings recorded.

It comes with a planet-mashing, asteroid-sized, big ol’ ‘IF’, as Maddock has rightly noted, but it’s understood we’d be expected to fork out £90m to prise Tchouameni away from the Bernabeu, IF Madrid’s hierarchy okay the deal.

That does raise a further question in our eyes of course as to how we could justify spending such a huge amount of money on one signing if we’re not prepared to spend roughly an extra £40m on a generational talent in Bellingham.

It’s such an unlikelihood that we’ll be allowed to bring the former midfielder to Anfield that we may never be in a position to actively consider it, of course, though it’s clear our recruitment team need to build a new plan and stick to it following a cock-up of titanic proportions ahead of the window.

