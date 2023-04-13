What Liverpool have privately discussed about Jude Bellingham as fresh transfer hope surfaces

Liverpool are under the impression that there is ‘no guarantee’ Jude Bellingham will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer meaning the Reds have slight hope that they’ll have the chance to sign the England international next summer instead, that’s according to the Mirror’s David Maddock.

It’s looking unlikely that Jurgen Klopp’s side will secure a top four finish this term and the Anfield outfit are believed to have therefore turned their attention to signing two or three midfielders rather than splashing over £100m on a single player.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are keen on securing Bellingham’s signature ahead of next season but if the 19-year-old does remain with the Bundesliga giants for another 12 months, Liverpool could reignite their interest again next year when the Dortmund No. 22 will be approaching the final year of his deal.

“Liverpool too, privately, have been at pains to point out there is NO guarantee Bellingham will move this summer, an interesting take,” Maddock wrote for the Mirror. “That at least offers the manager the – admittedly fragile – hope the player will stay another season at Dortmund, offering the Reds the chance to compete in a year’s time, when his fee will be much reduced as he moves towards the final year of his contract.”

READ MORE: Kostas Tsimikas can’t wait to see ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star back in action; likely to feature against Leeds

With his quality performances for Dortmund this term, as well as impressing for England at the Qatar World Cup, many believe the Birmingham City Academy graduate is ready to move on in the summer.

He does appear to have all the ability required to shine for any team in the world and he’ll certainly be one of the first names on the team sheet at any potential new club.

A player of Bellingham’s calibre is exactly what Liverpool have lacked in the middle of the park this season so it’s therefore bemusing to hear that we’ve turned our attention away from the teenager.

We’ve been chasing his signature for the best part of 18 months so it would be odd for us to suddenly end our pursuit.

Although some people at Liverpool may believe that we can wait another 12 months before bringing the dynamic midfielder to L4, we can’t help but feel that it’s now or never in our pursuit for the his services.

EOTK Insider: From Liverpool, to Everton, to prison – the double league winner who swapped medals for a life of crime