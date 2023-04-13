(Video) Liverpool star doesn’t celebrate Firmino equaliser despite wild scenes amongst those around him

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of a number of Liverpool players that is expected to leave Anfield this summer when his contract expires and it appears that our No. 15’s focus may already be elsewhere after witnessing what he did following Bobby Firmino’s equaliser against Arsenal on Sunday.

Despite not making the match day squad, the 29-year-old still watched the from the Liverpool bench alongside the likes of Luis Diaz, Naby Keita, Nat Phillips and Fabio Carvalho.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from two goals down to pull themselves level against the Premier League leaders and our No. 9’s goal therefore sparked wild scenes amongst many inside Anfield – except from Oxlade-Chamberlain who decided to briefly applaud before quickly sitting back down.

In all fairness to the dynamic midfielder, he did spend six years at the Emirates before moving to Merseyside in 2017.

The England international has struggled with injury throughout his career but was a vital member of Klopp’s squad when we reached the Champions League final back in 2018.

He’s made just 13 appearances for the Reds this season (across all competitions) scoring one goal.

It’s all but confirmed that the Ox will be plying his trade elsewhere next term and we wish him all the best for the future.

Check his muted celebrations below via Arsenal’s official YouTube channel (as spotted by SportBible):

