Liverpool suffer blow in their pursuit of 24 y/o PL star; current club ‘confident’ he’ll sign a new deal – report

Liverpool have suffered somewhat of a setback in their pursuit of Mason Mount with Chelsea now ‘increasingly confident’ that the 24-year-old will sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge, that’s according to 90min (via GOAL).

The England international is out of contract at the end of next season and recent reports have claimed the L4 outfit ‘lead the race’ for the Portsmouth-born star.

With new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly already spending £600m on strengthening the Blues’ squad this term, Mount has seen his game time limited with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Frank Lampard now back in charge of the west London outfit for the remainder of the current campaign, though, the Londoners now believe that the Englishman can be persuaded to remain at the Bridge.

The former Derby County and Everton boss handed the versatile midfielder his Chelsea debut back in 2019 and the player is also believed to be excited by the prospect of playing under either Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann next term – the two names currently being linked with the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his midfield options this summer and Liverpool are rumoured to be ‘confident’ of luring Mount to Anfield.

His energy and dynamism in the middle of the park is something that our German tactician would love to have in his squad and it’ll be interesting to see what decision the Chelsea No. 19 makes in the summer.

