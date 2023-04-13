Liverpool target’s father makes ‘talks’ admission; he’ll ‘most likely’ play for another club next term

Carlos Mac Allister has admitted that his son, Alexis Mac Allister, will ‘most likely’ be plying his trade for another club after the summer window.

This comes amid reports of Liverpool’s interest in the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder (as has been corroborated most recently by the Mirror’s David Maddock).

“Normally the next book of passes will find him playing in another institution, we don’t know which one, the talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will already be playing in another team next July,” the player’s father (and agent) told Puro Boca (via Bola VIP).

The Merseysiders may have moved on from Jurgen Klopp’s top target in Jude Bellingham, though the expectation remains that the club will invest as heavily as it can in a much-needed squad overhaul come the end of the campaign.

That could very well see us lean over to the remarkable talent factory on the South Coast, with plenty sure to be salivating at a host of top talents, including the likes of Moises Caicedo and breakout star Kaoru Mitoma.

Valued at £75m, according to the Mirror, Mac Allister could prove a little too rich for Liverpool’s blood still whilst bearing in mind the financial damage a lack of Champions League football will bring about.

Still, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that the Argentine ticks many of Klopp’s boxes in terms of his positional and tactical versatility, not to mention durability – a trait greatly missed since Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

