‘Special’ Liverpool star may leave Anfield this summer as Klopp plans midfield overhaul – Football Insider

Liverpool are willing to listen to loan offers for Fabio Carvalho this summer, that’s according to Football Insider.

The Lisbon-born talent has struggled to get going at Anfield since joining from Fulham at the start of the season and it’s now believed that a temporary move away from L4 is on the cards.

The 20-year-old, who Jurgen Klopp labelled as ‘special’ earlier this season (as quoted by Football365), is under contract until the summer of 2027 and his long-term future does belong at Liverpool, but after making just 19 appearances this season (across all competitions) and just one start in 2023, he will be wanting to earn regular first team football in order to continue his development.

Klopp is not afraid to give chances to youngsters but Liverpool’s struggle for consistency this term has meant Carvalho’s chances really have been limited.

Our German tactician is looking to sign two or three midfielders ahead of next season and our No. 28 may therefore find himself on the fringes once again.

He was one of Fulham’s best players in the Championship last term as they secured promotion back to the top flight – registering a goal contribution every other game for the Craven Cottage outfit – and the Londoners were gutted to lose him.

Despite tailing off recently, Marco Silva’s side are flying this term and have an outside chance of securing European football next season.

No clubs have been mentioned in the report but the west London outfit may very well be one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in a loan move for the Portugal U21 international this summer.

