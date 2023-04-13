Kostas Tsimikas can’t wait to see ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star back in action; likely to feature against Leeds

Kostas Tsimikas has labelled Luis Diaz as an ‘unbelievable’ player and has expressed his excitement at seeing the Colombian return to action for the first time since October.

The former FC Porto man initially sustained a serious knee injury during our 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last year before suffering a relapse of the same injury during Liverpool’s warm weather training camp in Dubai in December.

Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that our No. 23 is likely to feature against Leeds United on Monday and our Greek full-back has been full of praise for his teammate ahead of our trip to Elland Road.

“Yeah, of course, we were so sad about Luis when he got injured again in Dubai,” Tsimikas told Liverpoolfc.com. “It was very hard for us because as a team we want him, we want his skills.

“He improved all the time with his personality all the time he played. When I played with him, because we play on the same [side of the pitch], he’s an unbelievable player and always helped me. And I help him also.

“Of course I’m very happy for this game, hopefully he plays and hopefully will be in a good shape and he can show us a little bit of the magic he showed us before he got injured.”

It will certainly take time for Diaz to return to his best after spending so much time on the treatment table but we can’t wait to see him back in a red shirt for the final nine games of the campaign.

The threat he poses with his pacy and direct style of play means that he’s been a huge miss for Klopp’s men since October and there’s no doubt that when he’s fit he’s one of the first names on the team sheet.

He hit the ground running when he signed for the Reds in January of last year and we need the same sort of impact this time around if we’re to have any hope of reducing the current 12 point gap between ourselves and the top four.

